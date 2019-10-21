Tropical Storm Nestor brings some outages, but minimal damage to Tallahassee

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tropical Storm Nestor caused minimal damage in the Capital City; City manager Reese Goad said the City began preparations days before the storm arrived.

Tallahassee was not affected as much as other areas by the storm.

"However, any impact matters," said City Manager Reese Goad.

City Staff was in the Emergency Operations Center before daybreak on Saturday.

"We were mindful that there are trees, and what wind and rain can do to our trees and create electrical outages. We reached two, or three, or 400 outages, but the crews were steadily working those," said Goad. "As soon as we saw an outage, the other ones had been repaired. So we were able to stay on top of it pretty well."

In addition to stocking and staffing two sandbag sites, Tallahassee was prepared to call on mutual aid from surrounding areas; however, it was not needed.

The City also did not send any power crews to other communities.

Goad said the City is remaining on alert ahead of possible severe weather this evening; he said employees are prepared to work through the night if needed.

