By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 19, 2019

ALLIGATOR POINT, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Tropical Storm Nestor washed out Alligator Point Road, forcing deputies to close it.

The sheriff's office is asking residents to avoid driving in the area or going sight seeing at this time.

A deputy is stationed there to keep people safe, according to the sheriff's office.

