Tropical storm Chantal, cluster of thunderstorms linger in Atlantic

Brittany Bedi| WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

August 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the tropics.

Tropical storm Chantal is lingering in the middle of the Atlantic. The storm is dealing with wind shear tearing at it, making it look ragged on satellite imagery. It is forecast to push eastward before weakening to a tropical depression by Friday. It will push southward to loop westward, then north. It will not impact any land as it remains over the open Atlantic.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas remains disorganized. It is forecast to eventually push NW and then N in the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/zQqzRnGLn3 — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) August 21, 2019

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms is located near the northern Bahamas. As of 8AM, the NHC is giving it a near 0% chance of development in the next two days. It has a 20% chance of development in the next five days.

The low is forecast to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms over the Bahamas through Friday and Saturday.

High pressure in the Atlantic will steer the disturbance northwest and then northward towards the Atlantic coast of the Southeastern U.S.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas remains disorganized. It is forecast to eventually push NW and then N in the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/zQqzRnGLn3 — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) August 21, 2019

Right now, the disturbance does not pose a threat to the local North Florida and South Georgia area, but it is something to monitor through the next few days.