Trove of Spanish coins dating to 1715 found in Florida

By: Associated Press

March 1, 2020

INDIAN RIVER SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A trove of Spanish coins dating back to a 1715 shipwreck during a storm have been found along a beach in Florida.

TC Palm newspapers report that 43-year-old treasure hunter Jonah Martinez located the coins using a metal detector. He was able to dig out 22 silver coins he estimates are worth about $7,000.

Twelve Spanish galleons laden with treasures from the New World were bound for Spain on July 31, 1715, but 11 were lost during a hurricane off the coast of Florida. Most of the treasure lies beneath the ocean.

Florida law requires recovery permits for individuals who want to explore or recover artifacts on state-owned lands underwater, but not on a public beach.

Martinez said he has no intent to sell or polish the coins but will keep them with others of his other historic finds.

