Truck crashes through business on N Monroe Street

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A truck crashed through Fuel Fitness Bootcamp on North Monroe Street Tuesday morning. A WCTV viewer sent us a photo of the crash on Facebook at 8:51 a.m.

The truck has since been removed from the building, which is right next to Country Kitchen. Witnesses told WCTV an older woman was leaving after having breakfast next door. She mixed up drive and reserve when shifting the vehicle, causing it to go through the front door of Fuel Fitness Bootcamp, according to witnesses at the scene.

Paul Davis Restoration was there boarding up the broken glass.

The building will still be accessible, and one man even says he expects cleanup to be finished around 1 p.m.

WCTV is waiting to hear back from the Tallahassee Police Department about whether there were any injuries at the scene.

#BREAKING: a vehicle went into a building on North Monroe street. The car has already been removed from Fuel Fitness Bootcamp pic.twitter.com/P0MXsbBweA — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) November 12, 2019

TPD has already left the scene; I’m working to get more information on any injuries. These photos were sent to me by a viewer before the vehicle was removed @WCTV pic.twitter.com/VccbSXVdmZ — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) November 12, 2019

