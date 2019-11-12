Truck crashes through business on N Monroe Street

A viewer sent us this photo of the truck inside of Fuel Fitness Bootcamp before it was removed. (Photo credit: Alan Tucker)
Updated: Tue 11:35 AM, Nov 12, 2019

November 12, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A truck crashed through Fuel Fitness Bootcamp on North Monroe Street Tuesday morning. A WCTV viewer sent us a photo of the crash on Facebook at 8:51 a.m.

The truck has since been removed from the building, which is right next to Country Kitchen. Witnesses told WCTV an older woman was leaving after having breakfast next door. She mixed up drive and reserve when shifting the vehicle, causing it to go through the front door of Fuel Fitness Bootcamp, according to witnesses at the scene.

Paul Davis Restoration was there boarding up the broken glass.

The building will still be accessible, and one man even says he expects cleanup to be finished around 1 p.m.

WCTV is waiting to hear back from the Tallahassee Police Department about whether there were any injuries at the scene.

