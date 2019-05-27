Truck driver in critical condition after truck engulfed in flames in Marion County crash

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man is in critical condition following a crash on I-75 near milemarker 371 in Marion County that resulted in the closure of the northbound lane.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 1999 Infinity was disabled in the outside lane on I-75 as a semi-truck hauling a trailer was traveling in the same lane.

FHP says the front of the semi struck the rear of the Infinity, causing the semi to travel onto the right shoulder and striking a guardrail before traveling through the tree line and striking multiple trees.

Authorities say after traveling through the tree line, the semi-truck was engulfed in flames.

Officials say the driver of the truck was transported to Shands with life-threatening injuries.

FHP says the truck was carrying a load of corn at the time of the crash.

Authorities say the northbound lane of I-75 is still closed as of 1:10 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.