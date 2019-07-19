Truck with camper rolled over on I-10, crash causing roadblock

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a crash on I-10 eastbound with injuries near milemarker 200.

A WCTV viewer shared video of the incident on social media, saying a pickup truck with a camper was rolled over.

.@WCTV a pickup truck with a camper rolled over on I-10 eastbound just after Monroe Street. Traffic is backing up for miles. #Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/mV0LNNUlO0 — Eric Carr (@_EricCarr) July 19, 2019

Authorities have not confirmed this, nor have given information regarding the extent of any injuries.

Officials say there is a roadblock and urge caution in the area.

This is a developing story.