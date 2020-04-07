Truckers driving through the coronavirus outbreak

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Food, cleaning supplies and toilet paper are all items flying out of stores as soon as they hit the shelves.

Thousands of un-sung heroes are traveling down high-ways across the country, working to replenish those supplies.

U.S. truckers are braving COVID-19 to make sure we can have those necessary items.

"You go traveling to the big cities, and you don't have traffic," Susana Martinez, a professional driver for Landstar said.

It’s an odd feeling for drivers who are used to sharing the roads.

While many cars are staying home, professional drivers continue to do their jobs. Even if they say it risks their health.

"People don't realize, without us everything stops. I'm just doing my job," Mike Harding, a trucker for Triple P Trucking, explained.

Making sure stores remain stocked.

Ken Armstrong, the President and CEO of Florida Trucking Association adds, "There's such a demand for food, fuel, etc. Anything that’s in that necessary supply chain all of the trucking companies and all the suppliers of those goods are obviously working harder than ever.”

As truckers deliver food and medicine to stores, they say it’s getting harder to feed themselves.

"One driver stopped in Marianna, the TA, which has a McDonalds right beside it. Of course they're all drive through only. He walked up to get something to eat and they said, we can't serve you," Harding described.

But thankfully, the public is helping out.

"A couple places in Arkansas and Texas, people are actually bringing food to the drivers. They see them parked on the side of the road and they bring food to them,” Harding explained

Despite the hardships, truckers saying they're just thankful they can help during this pandemic.

"I feel nice that I can keep working transporting whatever they need. I like it" Martinez said.

Everyday heroes, driving down the highway in spite of COVID-19.

