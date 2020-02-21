Trulieve employee arrested for stealing marijuana and selling it, deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 21, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Trulieve employee for stealing marijuana products from the company and selling them on the black market.

According to the arrest report, Trulieve's security director told a deputy on Jan. 16 that he was aware of an employee illegally selling marijuana products from the factory.

The deputy came to the factory located at 816 Commerce Blvd. in Midway, Florida to investigate the incident.

The employee accused of the crime, 53-year-old Sonya Hammerberg, admitted to the deputy in an interview that she illegally sold marijuana products from Trulieve twice, the report says. Hammerberg sold the products once in September 2019 for $50, and another time on Jan. 15, 2020, for $100, according to the report.

The report says Hammerberg also told the deputy she legally owns marijuana products as a medical marijuana card holder and an employee within Trulieve's research and development branch.

She faces a felony distribution of marijuana charge.

Trulieve sent WCTV the following statement:

“The employee in question was caught as a direct result of our internal controls and upon our findings we notified the police. We of course will continue working with authorities to ensure those who are responsible are held fully accountable.”

Hammerberg no longer works at Trulieve, the company says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.