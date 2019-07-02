Trump and Republican National Committee raise $105 million

By: Sarah Ewall-Wice | CBS News

President Trump, his re-election committees and the Republican National Committee raised $105 million in the second quarter of 2019, bringing their total cash on hand to a combined $100 million as the race for the White House heats up.

According to the Trump campaign, the president and his committees raised $54 million while the RNC raised $51 million. The Trump campaign raised over $30 million in the first quarter of the year.

"Our massive fundraising success is a testament to the overwhelming support for President Trump," said campaign manager Brad Parscale in a statement. "No Democrat candidate can match this level of enthusiasm or President Trump's outstanding record of results."

The massive cash haul comes in part from online fundraising. The president's re-election committee, political action committee and the RNC have increased their digital investment from $31 million to $61 million, allowing them to raise more online in the last quarter than in the first half of 2018.

"The RNC's record-breaking fundraising has allowed us to identify troves of new supporters online and continue investing in our unprecedented field program," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "Our grassroots army is already hard at work -- putting us in prime position to re-elect President Trump and Republicans across the country."

The Trump campaign has not give details on how many individuals donated to their re-election efforts in the second quarter or much of it was from small dollar donations.

Only one Democratic presidential candidate has announced fundraising totals so far from the second quarter: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, whose campaign announced Monday that they had raised $24.8 million. Presidential candidates have a July 15 deadline to file with the FEC.