Trump reportedly tried to offer German co. money for exclusive US coronavirus vaccine

(CNN) - As laboratories race to find a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, a German company, CureVac, has become headline news.

President Donald Trump, shown at a Sunday news conference, reportedly offered a German firm a lot of money for exclusive rights to a coronavirus vaccine under development.

The story first emerged early Sunday when German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported that the U.S. president was trying to lure CureVac with “a large sum of money to secure their work exclusively.”

Anonymous German federal government sources were also cited, saying Trump was working to acquire the vaccine but “only for the U.S.”

CureVac itself has denied the allegations surrounding the offers for acquisition of the company or its work.

Amid all the chatter, scientists work diligently searching for the magic formula to address this deadly virus.

