Trump says Florida will get $448M for hurricane

By: Associated Press

May 8, 2019

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is telling supporters that Florida will get $448 million in disaster recovery funds to help it recover from Hurricane Michael last year.

At a rally Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle, Trump called for Democrats in Congress to work with the administration on other relief funding.

He says the newest funds will come through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Trump's opposition to more hurricane aid for Puerto Rico has sparked a standoff with congressional Democrats that is blocking assistance to the island and elsewhere, including the Florida Panhandle.

Trump says, "You're getting your money one way or another, and we're not going to let anybody hold it up."