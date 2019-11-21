Trump's pick for NOAA chief withdraws from consideration, citing health concerns

By: CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump's pick to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has withdrawn his name from consideration.

Barry Myers, the former CEO of weather forecasting company AccuWeather, pulled out, citing health concerns.

He told the Washington Times he has undergone cancer treatments.

Myers told Trump in a statement that now is an "impractical" time for him to serve the country.

Myers had been a controversial pick since his nomination was first announced in 2017, due in part to conflict of interest concerns.

His brother is the founder of AccuWeather.

Myers had been approved by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee twice, but his nomination never received a full senate vote.

The White House has not commented on his withdrawal fro consideration for the NOAA post.

