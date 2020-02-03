Tucker Center crowd doing it's part to keep FSU's home court advantage

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The ACC has long been known for its basketball quality and traditions, both on and off the court, but one of the best kept secrets in the conference, if not the country, is right here in Tallahassee.

The Donald L. Tucker Center is quickly becoming the best home court advantage in the nation.

Monday's crowd was deemed a sellout about an hour before tip off, and as the product on court for the Seminoles takes leaps closer in quality with the ACC's basketball blue bloods, so too do the number of folks taking to the seats.

"It ranks it terms of the greatest improvement from where Florida State was to where they are now," said Keith Jones, the color commentator for FSU basketball games on radio. "There's not another venue that we go to in the ACC that has improved like FSU has in the last three or four years."

Leading the charge the rebirth of The Nole Zone student section, complete with synchronized chants and the backing of the athletics department.

"I came into college freshman year, looking at our basketball team and asking why we don't have a student section," said Andrew Levine, the founder of the second iteration of the group. "I sent an email freshman year, never heard back. I was involved in several student boosters and last year, I actually had the opportunity to meet with somebody inside the athletics department and that's when all of this started to kind of come together."

The Nole Zone hopes for bigger and better things in the future, but first thing is first for them and the rest of the FSU faithful; a complete sellout for Saturday's game against Miami, as the Noles aim for their 20th consecutive home victory.