Turner Center for the Arts opens first Art Park

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta community is welcoming a new space to play this weekend.

The Annette Howell Center for the Arts is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday for its new Art Park. The celebration is a kick off for the second annual ARToberfest.

The park is located in the lot adjacent to the Turner Center. After months of transformation and more than $70,000 of community donations and partnerships, the all new green space is now the city's first Art Park.

Now with two installations donated by local artist Wilby Coleman, Turner Center staff the idea is to add more pieces throughout the park, giving the community an opportunity to learn more about local artists and appreciate the work they do.

"This Art Park is really dedicated to all the artists in our community that work hard at what they do, at their trade," said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. "We want to celebrate that every day at this Art Park, and eventually add on more art pieces, so when you walk up you'll actually enjoy the art and feel what we celebrate every day here at the Turner Center for the Arts."

As it grows, the center plans to rent out the space for special events.

On Saturday ARToberfest will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10:00. A full day of live music, art demonstrations and food trucks will follow.

In the future, the Turner Center plans to use the pavilion for live music. Its first outdoor concert will take place November 8.

