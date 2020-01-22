Two 16-year-olds in stolen vehicle arrested on theft charges, LCSO says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested two 16-year-old boys, one of whom had a stolen gun, in a stolen vehicle Tuesday around 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office says it was notified about the stolen vehicle coming into Leon County from Gadsden County on Highway 90 West. After they were notified, deputies found the vehicle and stopped it in the 5000 block of West Tennessee Street.

Deputies say there were four people inside, but their investigation showed that two of them had no idea the vehicle was stolen. One of the 16-year-old boys had a glock semiautomatic handgun in his lap.

According to the sheriff's office, the gun was reported stolen to the Tallahassee Police Department. The report said it was taken from an unlocked vehicle over the weekend.

Both of the boys were on probation at the time of their arrest.

One of them faces grand theft of a firearm, minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, armed trespassing, burglary of a conveyance and violation of probation charges.

The other faces grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of a conveyance and violation of probation charges.

Both of them were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

