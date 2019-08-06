Two FDC officers hurt after breaking up fight at Wakulla prison

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) — Two Florida Department of Corrections officers were hurt Sunday while trying to stop a fight between inmates at Wakulla Correctional Institution Annex, the FDC said.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, one of the officers was hit while trying to calm down two inmates who were yelling at each other, according to the FDC.

A second officer stepped in to help and was immediately attacked, the FDC said.

FDC secretary Mark Inch said the officers showed courage while doing their job.

"We commend these two officers for their perseverance and bravery yesterday," Inch said. "Although injured, they maintained control and secured the inmates until more assistance arrived. Our officers come to work every day to protect Florida communities and serve courageously in this profession dedicated to public service. We stand behind these officers and pray for a swift and complete recovery.”

The officers were taken to an area hospital and were expected to be okay, the FDC said. One officer is still at the hospital and is in stable condition.

The inmates who were fighting were taken to another facility and face disciplinary action, including possible criminal charges.

The FDC said its Office of Inspector General is investigating the incident and more details on this incident will be released later.

