Two Florida Department of Revenue employees test positive for COVID-19

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Two employees at the Florida Department of Revenue have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Revenue officials say they learned Monday that an employee at the agency’s Huntley Park location was positive. Two days later, the agency was notified an employee at DOR’s Southwood location also tested positive for the virus.

Both work units are now closed for 14 days to prevent the potential spread of the virus and to disinfect the facilities, according to a department spokesperson.

There were 21 employees, including the one who tested positive, working on-site in the Huntley Park location, according to the department. Meanwhile, the Southwood location had 15 employees working on-site, including the person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says it is strongly encouraging all employees who were working at the two facility to practice social distancing and self-isolation during the 14-day closures. It is also directing employees to call their doctors or the Leon County Health Department for medical care if they start to experience coronavirus symptoms.

Earlier this month, part of a DOR building at Southwood was closed for several days because of a worker being tested for COVID-19. The test was negative, and the closed area was reopened a few days later.

With these two cases, there are now at least four state employees working in Tallahassee facilities who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The other positive tests were a staffer at the Department of Corrections headquarters on Calhoun Street in downtown Tallahassee, and an employee at the Department of Juvenile Justice’s Knight Building.

