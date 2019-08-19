Two Florida schools open season in AP Top 25, neither are FSU

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Associated Press unveiled their first Top 25 college football ranking for the 2019 football season and two schools from Florida are represented.

Neither of those teams is Florida State.

Florida (#8) and UCF (#17) are the only two teams from the Sunshine State to be represented in the AP's Preseason Top 25 poll, announced Monday.

Miami (70) also received votes.

2019 marks the first time since the 2008 campaign that the Seminoles have not started the season in the Preseason Top 25. FSU finished 9-4, won the Champs Sports Bowl and finished #21 in the country that year, in Bobby Bowden's second-to-last season as Noles' head coach.

The defending champion Clemson Tigers open the year at #1, followed by last years runners up Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top five.

Syracuse (#22) is the lone other ACC school ranked. 'Cuse is ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 1998.

Aside from the Hurricanes, Virginia (44) and Virginia Tech (12) are the only ACC programs to receive votes.

FSU's Week 1 opponent, Boise State, received 38 votes.

The full Top 25 can be seen below.

1.) Clemson

2.) Alabama

3.) Georgia

4.) Oklahoma

5.) Ohio State

6.) LSU

7.) Michigan

8.) Florida

9.) Notre Dame

10.) Texas

11.) Oregon

12.) Texas A&M

13.) Washington

14.) Utah

15.) Penn State

16.) Auburn

17.) UCF

18.) Michigan State

19.) Wisconsin

20.) Iowa

21.) Iowa State

22.) Syracuse

23.) Washington State

24.) Nebraska

25.) Stanford