Two Leon County deputies self-isolating, three inmates awaiting COVID-19 test results after detention facility vendor tests positive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says two employees are self-isolating and three Leon County Detention Facility inmates are awaiting COVID-19 test results after coming into contact with a vendor who serviced the facility in March and has since tested positive for coronavirus.

LCSO says no staff or inmates are showing symptoms of COVID-19, but the department is taking proactive measures.

Deputies say the vendor traveled to the state of New York two days prior to the visit to the detention facility last month.

Officials say they are expecting test results for the inmates within the next 48 hours.