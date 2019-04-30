Two Marion County deputies involved in crash while responding to call

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2019

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – A deputy in a marked patrol car is accused of colliding with another deputy as the two were responding to a service call.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on CR 464C just south of SE 113 Street Road in Marion County.

The crash report states that two deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were traveling south on CR 464C in marked patrol vehicles. Troopers say the front of one of the cars crashed into the left side of the other vehicle as the deputies slowed down to turn onto SE 113 Street Road.

Both of the deputies were treated for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. The traffic crash is still under investigation.