Two Rattlers suspended after altercation against NC A&T

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two Florida A&M football players have been suspended by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference following an altercation at the end of the first half during Sunday's game between the Rattlers and North Carolina A&T.

The MEAC says freshman quarterback Cameron Sapp and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Brayboy have been suspended after violating conference policy "Concerning the role of student-athletes and sportsmanship."

Sapp and Brayboy have been suspended for Saturday's game against Morgan State.

NC A&T's Stephen Davis has also been suspended.

Brayboy has started all but one of the Rattlers' games so far this season (at South Carolina State) while Sapp has seen action in just one game, the season opener against UCF.

The full MEAC release can be seen below.