Two Rattlers suspended after altercation against NC A&T

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
October 22, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two Florida A&M football players have been suspended by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference following an altercation at the end of the first half during Sunday's game between the Rattlers and North Carolina A&T.
The MEAC says freshman quarterback Cameron Sapp and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen Brayboy have been suspended after violating conference policy "Concerning the role of student-athletes and sportsmanship."
Sapp and Brayboy have been suspended for Saturday's game against Morgan State.
NC A&T's Stephen Davis has also been suspended.
Brayboy has started all but one of the Rattlers' games so far this season (at South Carolina State) while Sapp has seen action in just one game, the season opener against UCF.
The full MEAC release can be seen below.
"The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced the suspension of three student-athletes following an altercation involving the North Carolina A&T State and Florida A&M football teams on Sunday.
Following a thorough review of video footage and the referee’s report, two student-athletes from Florida A&M (Cameron Sapp, Jalen Brayboy) and one student-athlete from North Carolina A&T State (Stephen Davis) violated conference policy concerning the role of student-athletes and sportsmanship, which reads, in part, “Student-athletes are expected to treat opponents with respect. They must be aware significant penalties will be applied for fighting, taunting an opponent, or other unethical conduct.”
Thus, the Florida A&M student-athletes have been suspended for the Rattlers’ next game, which is this Saturday at Morgan State. Davis is suspended for the Aggies’ home game on Saturday against Howard.
“We expect our student-athletes and coaches to demonstrate good sportsmanship before, during and after games,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said."