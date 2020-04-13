Two Tallahassee Whole Foods employees test positive for COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two employees at the Tallahassee Whole Foods Market on Thomasville Road have tested positive for COVID-19.

Whole Foods confirmed to WCTV in an email that two employees have tested positive, but did not share details.

In a statement, Whole Foods says,

"The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Members, who are in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional deep cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures. As we prioritize the health and safety of our customers and Team Members, we will continue to do the following to help contain the spread of COVID-19:

• We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard stringent protocols.

• We are operating under social distancing and crowd control guidelines in our stores and facilities, ensuring that interaction between Team Members and between Team Members and customers can happen at a safe distance.

• We are requiring all Whole Foods Market Team Members and Prime Now Shoppers across our stores and facilities to wear a mask throughout the entirety of their shifts, we have installed plexiglass partitions at registers, and we have implemented daily temperature check screenings in all stores and facilities in the U.S."

As of 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Leon County had 150 confirmed cases of coronavirus.