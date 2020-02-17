Tallahassee daycare employees arrested on child abuse and neglect charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested two Brilliant Minds Daycare employees, one on child abuse charges and the other on a charge of child neglect.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the surveillance video from the daycare located at 1408 Hendrix Road showed Joell Williams holding a child upside down by her legs and striking her. The video's time stamp shows it was from January 15, 2020.

Williams said she was playing with the child, the affidavit said.

"Her facial expressions do not appear consistent with this description," the affidavit said. "[The child's] face also appeared flushed red and upset. Joell's facial expressions show a sullen, almost angry expression."

The same video showed a child slapping and hitting several other children in a room in order to get a book. The affidavit says the other daycare worker, Stephanie Monday, stood nearby and made no attempt to separate the children as the one child continued to hit the others.

"Stephanie can be seen mouthing the words stop and later laughing," the affidavit says.

Williams was also caught on video pushing a child on the side of the head, causing her to fall to the ground. The affidavit also says Williams grabbed a child's hair and pulled her away from a door in front of the other children in the daycare.

Williams faces three counts of child abuse without great bodily harm, while Monday faces a child neglect without great bodily harm charge.

Williams was arrested on Saturday, and Monday was arrested Friday.

