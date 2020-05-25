Two Tallahassee midtown favorites closing for good

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's time to say goodbye to two anchors of Tallahassee's Midtown.

Local Irish pub, Finnegan's Wake, closing its doors, following a 15 year run in Tallahassee.

After the coronavirus shut down operations back in March, both Finnegan's and neighboring bar Fifth and Thomas, will not be reopening after restrictions are lifted by the Governor.

Bruce Moore, an owner of the Midtown favorites, shares what he'll miss most.

"The people of course, first and foremost, the customers we have are fantastic," says Moore. "We've got nothing but gratitude for the way that the community embraced us from the beginning."

Moore shares that every bar is in a different situation and reacting to the virus accordingly.

The decision to close the establishments was not easy to make, but for Moore, it was the right one.

After the 15 year stay in the capital city, Moore plans on permanently retiring from the bar business.

