Two Valdosta State employees test positive for coronavirus

March 26, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Valdosta State University says two of its employees, one staff member and one faculty member, have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the VSU website, the staff member was last on campus on March 18, while the faculty member was last on campus on March 11.

The Georgia Department of Public Health will follow its protocol in contacting people who may have been in contact with those individuals.

VSU says the overall risk of COVID-19 to students, faculty and staff remains low.

“While we understand the concerns and fear around COVID-19, it is extremely important to stay calm and maintain a close eye on your health and any symptoms that may arise. The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild with symptoms similar to a cold,” VSU officials said.

