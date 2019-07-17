Two Wakulla County Sheriff's Office cars crash after deer crosses road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says two Wakulla County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicles collided on Tuesday night after a deer ran across the roadway on Springhill Road.

Troopers say two WCSO cars were driving southbound on Springhill Road, one behind the other, when the lead car slowed down to allow a deer to cross the road.

FHP says the trailing car failed to observe the lead car slow down, causing a collision between the front of the rear car and the back of the lead car.

Officials say three deputies were involved, all of which suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the trailing car has been charged with following too close.