Lowndes County Sheriff's Office finds 18 lbs. of marijuana in traffic stop

August 22, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said it arrested two men Tuesday after it found 18 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-75.

Deputies pulled over a black 4-door passenger car near mile marker 4 on I-75 south around 3 p.m. for several traffic violations, the sheriff's office said. The driver and front seat passenger were clearly nervous and their stories didn't match up, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies asked if there was anything illegal inside the car, the driver said there was about 16 pounds of weed in the vehicle. Deputies searched the car and found about 18 pounds of marijuana and two THC oil vape pens.

Bao Ngoc Hoang and Bang Phi Hoang were arrested on felony trafficking marijuana and possession of a schedule 1 drug charges. They were taken to the Lowndes County Jail and the marijuana that was taken has a street value of about $82,000.

