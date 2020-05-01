Two arrested after armed robbery, chase crosses state line

By: Kim McCullough | WALB News 10

May 1, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -- Two men were arrested after officers said a Bainbridge convenience store was robbed at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) responded to an armed robbery at the Country Store on Dothan Road.

Investigators were told that a man entered the store and attempted to purchase a large amount of merchandise, including cigarettes and then showed the store owner his gun and jumped over the counter.

The suspect took a money box with $700 and $200 worth of merchandise before running from the building where he was seen getting into a white SUV, according to a release.

Investigators discovered that a week earlier, a man had also entered the Bainbridge Express convenience store on Dothan Road and attempted to buy a large number of cigarettes. When the card declined, witnesses said he grabbed the cigarettes and ran from the store and got into a burgundy SUV.

Police reported that the burgundy SUV was stolen out of Tallahassee.

BPS said that after comparing surveillance footage, they determined the same man was responsible for both incidents on Dothan Road.

During the investigation, investigators said a similar incident involving the theft of a large number of cigarettes from a convenience store happened in Cairo on April 27.

Officers said it appeared the same white SUV was used in the Cairo theft that was used in the Country Store armed robbery.

Again, BPS said after reviewing surveillance footage, it appeared the same man in the Bainbridge incidents was also involved in the Cairo theft.

On Wednesday, the white SUV believed to be used in the Cairo and the Country Store incidents was located by the Cairo Police Department.

Cairo police chased the suspect after he drove off during a traffic stop, BPS reported.

BPS said the suspect led Cairo police and Grady County deputies through Cairo and then headed south towards the Georgia/Florida line and hit a Grady County patrol vehicle during the chase.

The chase ended in Florida just over the state line at the intersection of Concord and Barber roads.

The suspect was identified as Anotonio Monterious Deyounks, according to BPS.

Officers said Deyounks exited the driver’s side of the vehicle and ran off.

After a foot chase, Deyounks was arrested while in possession of a firearm.

Once investigators arrived at the scene, the passenger, Jonathan Ceasor was also arrested.

Both men were taken to BPS where Ceasor admitted to stealing the burgundy SUV from Tallahassee and using it in the Bainbridge Express theft. He then told investigators where to find the vehicle, BPS reported.

Police said Ceasor also admitted to stealing the white SUV from Tallahassee and driving to Cairo to commit the theft, as well as the armed robbery in Bainbridge.

Officers said Ceasor also admitted to committing multiple thefts in Florida.

BPS said Deyounks said that Ceasor was his cousin and that they rode together to the Country Store and Ceasor robbed it at gunpoint.

Jonathan Ceasor, 33, of Tallahassee, was charged with:

Armed robbery (felony)



Robbery by sudden snatching (felony)



Bringing stolen property into the state Antonio Monterious Deyounks, 30, of Tallahassee, was charged with: