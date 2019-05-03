Two arrested after early Thursday morning shooting in Valdosta

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department have taken two people into custody following a shooting in the early morning hours on Thursday.

VPD says around 4:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road in reference to gunshots being heard in the area.

Officials say they were given a description of a vehicle that was leaving the area that was involved with the gunshots and located the vehicle in the driveway of a residence in the 800 block of Bethune Street.

Authorities say they found 24-year-old Demetrick Ponder and 18-year-old Alyssa Vasvary lying down in the front seat of the vehicle and, upon making contact with the two, Ponder took off with the vehicle driving through yards to evade police.

VPD says officers caught up with the vehicle and Ponder and Vasvary fled from the vehicle on foot but were quickly apprehended.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital after being shot in his apartment in the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road and was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say they took Ponder and Vasvary into custody and both have been taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Ponder is facing charges of aggravated assault (party to the crime), obstruction of an officer, fleeing and attempting to elude, hit and run and driver's license violation.

Vasvary is facing charges of aggravated assault (party to the crime), obstruction of an officer.

VPD says there is a possible connection to another incident that occurred prior to this incident involving both Ponder and Vasvary.

Officials say investigations into both incidents are ongoing.