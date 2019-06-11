Two arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Taylor County Correctional Institution

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two people have been arrested after an attempt to smuggle contraband into the Taylor County Correctional Institution.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the TCCI around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding an unauthorized person attempting to deliver a package that officials suspected to be contraband.

Authorities say the attempted drop was observed on camera and Department of Corrections staff had detained the unauthorized person, identified as Antonio Arivenar.

Officials say the package was retrieved and observed to contain approximately 400 loose cigars and a packet of powder cocaine.

Officials say they arrested Arivenar and transported him to the Taylor County Jail.

Deputies say through further investigation, it was discovered that Arivenar had an accomplice, later identified as Heather Gamboa.

Authorities say they made contact with Gamboa at a motel in Perry.

According to TCSO, after contact was made, Gamboa acknowledged that she had traveled to Perry with Arivenar and consented to a search of her room.

Officials say cannabis, cocaine, four pills identified as a controlled substance, over $3,000 in currency and cigars similar to the ones taken to the prison were found in Gamboa's room.

Deputies say they arrested Gamboa and transported her to the Taylor County Jail.