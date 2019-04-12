Two arrested for murder of man found in Columbia County

By: WCJB

April 12, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- Columbia County deputies have arrested two people in connection to the murder of Steven McGee, who was found dead along Old Spanish Road near Fort White on Monday.

Early Friday morning, deputies arrested Dashan Ricardo Lewis, 42, and Danielle Katherine Cianelli, 22, both of Lake City.

Lewis was charged with Premeditated First Degree Murder with Firearm Discharge, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Storage, Transport of Human Remains, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Short Barreled Shotgun.

Cianelli was charged with Accessory After the Fact to Premeditated First Degree Murder with Firearm Discharge, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Storage, Transport of Human Remains.

Lewis and Cianelli are both in the Columbia County Detention Facility being held without bond.

Deputies say a third person of interest has been identified by detectives and they are currently trying to locate and interview him.

“I’m extremely proud of the hard work that led to these arrests.” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said, “Detectives worked tirelessly around the clock to remove these dangerous suspects from our community and to provide much needed closure and comfort to the victim’s family. We know nothing can take away the pain of losing a loved one but we strive to give every victim’s family the answers they deserve.”

Sheriff Hunter added, “We are grateful to our law enforcement partners and especially Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office for the invaluable assistance in this difficult case.”

