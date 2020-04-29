Two arrested in Valdosta drug bust

By: WALB News Team

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Valdosta Police Department says it arrested two men on drug charges after finding more than 3 pounds of marijuana and $10,500 in cash while investigating a vehicle theft.

On Monday around 6 p.m., VPD officers were called to the 2000 block of South Sherwood Drive to investigate the vehicle theft.

The victim reported that De’Vonta Brundidge had taken her vehicle without her permission. Officers observed Brundidge in the front passenger seat of another vehicle, which was being driven by Kevin Adams.

Officers knew Brundidge had unrelated active arrest warrants, so they stopped the car, but Brundidge ran away, according to VPD.

During the foot pursuit, officers saw him drop a bookbag and a white grocery bag. When they caught him, they found a large amount of currency, a handgun and marijuana.

Inside the vehicle, officers found another bag that had currency, along with marijuana. Officers seized over 3.7 pounds of marijuana, over $10,500 in currency and a handgun.

Both Brundidge and Adams were taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Adams was charged with possession of marijuana with felony intent to distribute controlled substances.

Brundidge faces the following charges:



Possession of marijuana with felony intent to distribute



Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime



Theft by taking motor vehicle

