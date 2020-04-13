Two arrested in Valdosta drug raid

By: WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Last week, the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit investigated a home in the 1700 block of Williams Street, after receiving complaints of narcotics activity.

On April 9, the unit conducted a search warrant and seized approximately 343 grams of marijuana, approximately 19 whole, along with several partial, Xanax pills, three firearms and currency indicative of narcotics sales.

One of the firearms that were recovered was determined to be stolen.

Detectives arrested Domontae Ponder and Jacques Hill, who were on scene. Both Ponder and Hill were taken to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute



Possession of drug-related objects



Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

