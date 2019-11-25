Two arrested in stolen car in Valdosta

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Early Sunday morning, around 2:30, the owner of a stolen vehicle reported locating his car in the 1700 block of North Ashley Street.

An off-duty Valdosta Police Department officer was in the area and quickly arrived on the scene and stopped the vehicle before it could leave the area.

The vehicle was occupied by Anthony Dyal and Mordecai Lilley. Other VPD officers arrived on scene and were able to detain Dyal and Lilley without incident.

Officers located a handgun in the vehicle, which was reported stolen earlier this year.

Further investigation determined Lilley had an active arrest warrant in Florida for aggravated assault.

Both Dyal and Lilley were taken to Lowndes County Jail.

Dyal was charged with felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Lilley was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property (two charges), felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony fugitive from justice.

“The victim, in this case, acted quickly which gave our officers the time needed to get these two criminals off of the street hold them accountable for their actions,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

