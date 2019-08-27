Two arrested on narcotics charges, Valdosta police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Police Department said it arrested two men on narcotics charges after neighbors filed complaints to police.

Police said Torianto Jackson and Emanuel Fluitt, who are both 28, were arrested Friday in the 500 block of West Gordon Street after police found "a quantity" of cocaine and marijuana in the house while executing a search warrant.

Police also found a gun during the search.

Jackson was charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence, which are both felonies. Meanwhile, Fluitt faces a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

Both were taken to Lowndes County Jail without incident.

Police chief Leslie Manahan said the tips were crucial to make this arrest.

“Citizens notice when suspicious activity is going on in their neighborhoods," she said. "We are appreciative of those citizens who stand up and provide the police department information, so we can get narcotics and narcotics dealers off of the street.”

The investigation is on-going, and if you have any information on this case, contact the department at 229-293-3145.

