Two arrested on robbery charges for holding up Bainbridge package store, police say

October 28, 2019

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — The Bainbridge Police Department says it arrested two people in connection to an October 18 armed robbery at Bob's Package Store on Louise Street.

On the day of the robbery, 911 dispatchers told police a tall, slender black man wearing a neon hoodie and a black rag over his face robbed the store and left on foot.

Witnesses told police the robber propped the store's door open with a stick, approached the counter then pulled out a silver gun. He demanded money from the register and from a customer in the front of the line, police said.

After a brief interview, police determined the customer was a victim and let her go.

Employees of the store told officers it appeared the robber knew that the door was kept locked late at night and customers had to be buzzed in and out, so that's why he had propped the door open.

Police reviewed the store's surveillance footage and saw the customer was speaking with a man who matched the robber's description in the yard of a home located across the street from the store.

Police located Marcia Halyard at her home in Japonica and decided to hold her a Decatur County Jail overnight before interviewing her again since she was intoxicated, police said.

After interviewing Halyard on October 19, police said they went to Franklin Mobile Home Park to locate the robber. A man walked out of a mobile home and drove off. Investigators followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop.

Police said when they conducted a search of the vehicle, they found a black and yellow glove that matched the one the robber wore during the hold up. The man was identified as Jamica Bryant. Police searched his mobile home and found the outfit the robbery wore during the robbery.

Halyard, who is 37 and from Crawfordville, Florida, was arrested and charged with armed robbery. Bryant, who is 34 and from Bainbridge, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

