Two arrested, three others sought in Tift County death

By: WALB News 10

February 26, 2020

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) -- Two people were arrested Monday, and three people are wanted, in connection to a January death in Tift County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kevionta Travyvon Hicks, 20, and Tiffany Nicole Myers, 36, were arrested in connection to the death of Michael Riggins, 34.

Hicks was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. Myers was charged with giving false statements.

Authorities are looking for Quintas Taszir Ryan, 22, Stanley Ray Watson, 27, and Sean Chin, 32, on felony murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery warrants.

Riggins was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home on Eastgate Drive.

