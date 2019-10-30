Two charged in Jackson County "strong arm robbery"

By WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has charged two people with robbery-related charges.

On October 19th, deputies responded to the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, just south of Cottondale, in reference to a "strong arm robbery." In their investigation, authorities were able to identify 33-year-old Kimberly Lingo of Cottondale as the masked assailant. She was arrested and charged shortly after.

Lingo's fiance, Larry Murry was also charged with accessory to commit robbery after deputies say he gave false information and delayed notifying law enforcement to impede the investigation. He is being held in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.