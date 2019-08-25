Two dead, officer taken to hospital in Florida home shooting

By: Associated Press

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) - Two people are dead and a police officer has been injured in a shooting at a Florida home on Saturday morning.

Coconut Creek Police say the suspect is now in custody.

Authorities say they received a call about a domestic fight, possibly a stabbing and that a woman was banging on a neighbor's door screaming for help.

Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal say an officer arrived at the scene in just one minute and was immediately met with a hail of bullets.

Police also say an officer was hurt and taken to the hospital. His condition was not known.

They tweeted that a third person was also injured and taken to the hospital.

