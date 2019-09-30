Two in critical condition following crash involving overturned vehicle

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving an overturned vehicle at the intersection of Capital Circle Southeast and South Blair Stone Road.

TPD says around 4:15 p.m., authorities responded to a crash involving three vehicles.

Officials say emergency responders immediately provided medical attention to the injured motorists and two people were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Authorities say the westbound lanes of South Blair Stone Road at Capital Circle Southeast have been closed at this time and motorists are urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

TPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.