By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 3, 2019

GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gretna Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue Thursday evening.

GPD said two people have been shot, one in the hand and one in the chest. Authorities say they were taken to a local hospital but no update on their condition was given.

Officials did not say what led to the shooting or if anyone else was shot.

This is a developing story.