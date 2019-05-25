Two injured in Hamilton County crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

May 25, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Hamilton County that injured two people.

The crash happened earlier this afternoon on I-75 South near mile marker 443. Troopers say a Honda Civic driven by 23-year-old Sidney Elie-Pierre of Atlanta, Georgia was driving at a high rate of speed in the center lane. The second vehicle, driven by 71-year-old Catharina Marlowe of Santa Cruz California, was also traveling in the center lane in front of Pierre's vehicle.

According to FHP, Pierre's vehicle struck the rear of Marlowe's vehicle, causing both cars to rotate counter clockwise. Pierre's vehicle came to a final rest onto the west shoulder facing north, while Marlowe's vehicle struck the guardrail and re-entered the roadway, blocking the center and right travel lanes.

Officials say Pierre sustained no injuries during the crash. However, Marlowe and her 72-year-old passenger, Brigitte Tjeerdema of Europe, are both being treated for injuries. Responding troopers say Marlowe is in serious condition, while Tjeerdema's injuries are minor.