Two injured in Valdosta crash, police investigating

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Two people were taken to South Georgia Medical Center after a crash at the intersection of Inner Perimeter and Jaycee Shack roads Tuesday morning, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Police say they responded to the crash around 10:39 a.m. A driver traveling north on Jaycee Shack Road tried to cross the intersection in front of a vehicle traveling east on Inner Perimeter road. Emergency medical services took both drivers to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police did not disclose how serious the drivers' injuries were.

As of 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, police closed off traffic to this area so they could investigate.

