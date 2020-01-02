Two juveniles arrested in connection with shooting, burglaries near Capstone Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting and burglaries that occurred near the 2500 block of Capstone Road during the morning of December 28, 2019.

TPD says after reviewing evidence, a 16-year-old and 14-year-old have been arrested for their involvement in the string of burglaries and vehicle thefts.

WCTV is choosing not to identify the teenagers at this time.

Interim Chief Steve Outlaw stated, “We see a disturbing trend of groups of juveniles involved in these crimes at all hours of the night. Parents need to increase their awareness of their children’s activities.”

“Thieves are opportunists. If they see an easy target, they will strike. Let's do our part to make it hard for them” added Sheriff Walt McNeil.

The teens are facing charges of burglary of conveyance (31 total counts) and grand theft auto (two total counts).