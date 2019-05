By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 363 at Highway 90 that killed two people and left two others with serious injuries.

Troopers say one of the vehicles failed to stop at the posted stop sign or flashing light and hit another car in the intersection.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Charges are pending as FHP continues its investigation.