Two men arrested for dumping more than 2,000 pounds of tires in Apalachicola National Forest

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested two men Thursday for dumping more than 2,000 pounds of tires in the Apalachicola National Forest.

A little after 5 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Forest Road 305 and Rivers Road since someone saw a flatbed trailer full of tires driving into the National Forest.

The caller was afraid the tires were going to be dumped there.

While on his way to the area, a deputy saw the vehicle in question, now with an empty trailer.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke to the driver, 49-year-old Lonnie Brumley, and his passenger, 41-year-old Anthony Harris.

The deputy said did not have a valid driver's license.

Deputies said Brumley and Harris took 62 tires, which weigh between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds, into the forest and dumped them illegally. They were both taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Harris was out on bond for unrelated theft charges.

Brumley faces charges of littering over 500 pounds and driving with a suspended license. Harris was charged with littering over 500 pounds.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.