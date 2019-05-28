Two men arrested for having drugs at Madison County elementary school

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Two men are accused of bringing marijuana, meth and prescription drugs to a Madison County elementary school.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Brian Brown and 30-year-old Jeffery Simmons Thursday at Pinetta Elementary School.

Investigators say Brown was spotted entering the grounds of Pinetta Elementary through an unapproved area. When the school resource deputy confronted him, Brown was allegedly slurring his words, staggering and smelled of marijuana.

Deputies say Brown had a small amount of marijuana on him, along with liquid marijuana concentrate, a smoking pipe and a bottle of pills prescribed to someone else.

Simmons was driving the car Brown arrived at the school in. Investigators uncovered meth and syringes during a search of the car.

Both men were booked into the Madison County Jail. Brown was charged with possession of drugs without a prescription, possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. Simmons is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia.