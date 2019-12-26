Two men arrested for theft at Walmart in Jackson County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on Christmas Eve for an alleged theft at a local Walmart.

According to a press release, A Jackson County deputy arrived to the Walmart just before 3:30 that afternoon to work an off-duty security detail.

At the same time, another off-duty deputy arrived to the same Walmart to do some last minute shopping.

A Walmart Asset Protection Associate notified both deputies that they had seen two men removing a security device from a 50 inch flat screen television.

One deputy recognized one of the men from surveillance video from prior theft cases that he was actively investigating.

The two deputies posted themselves at a store exit and detained the two men as they tried to leave.

The suspects are identified as 49-year-old Christopher Harden and 60-year-old Thomas Green.

Surveillance video from the store shows that Harden acted as a lookout for Green by giving him hand signals.

Harden also gave authorities a fake name and social security number to the deputies, but upon further investigation his true identity was revealed.

Both men face retail theft charges.

Harden faces an additional charge of giving false I.D. to law enforcement.