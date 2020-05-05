Two men arrested in connection to Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods heist

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Two men have been arrested in connection to the April 22 heist of 44 guns from Kevin's Guns & Sporting Goods, according to court documents.

Kwantreus Duncan, 22, and 18-year-old Marchay Cromartie were both arrested on 44 counts of grand theft of a firearm and one count of burglary, court documents filed by the Leon County Sheriff's Office say.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Kevin's worker arrived to the store around 8 a.m. on April 22 and found the front glass door was shattered. The manager of the store told deputies he was the last person to leave the business the day before, around 6:15 p.m., and he locked the door and set the alarm.

Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found the metal bars of the front door were still in place, so the suspects would've had to climb over them to get inside.

ATF agents determined 44 firearms in total were stolen during the burglary. Of the 44 firearms, six were rifles and 38 were pistols, 10 of which were semi-automatic and high capacity in function, the affidavit says.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses and found two vehicles parked in the Hoggly Woggly on Capital Circle NE from 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. the morning of the burglary. Four suspects were seen heading on foot towards Kevin's, and they were wearing all black.

On April 26, ATF agents got a tip from someone in Thomasville telling them two teens tried to sell him a handgun on April 25. The tipster told agents the teens showed him a news article reporting on the heist at Kevin's, and they told the tipster they were responsible for the burglary.

The tipster described the gun he saw as a black and brown .380 pistol.

One of the teens was arrested in Thomasville, and investigators determined his initial statements to the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Thomasville Police Department were somewhat inaccurate. According to the affidavit, they were a ruse in an attempt to move the investigation away from other key suspects.

The teen told police about five suspects from Thomasville connected to the crime. Following that interview, investigators searched the teen's residence and found a semi-auto pistol that had a serial number matching one reported stolen from Kevin's.

On April 27, investigators interviewed the teen twice, and he admitted he was lying before. The teen identified eight suspects by name, including Cromartie and Duncan.

The teen said they drove Cromartie's black Jeep Grand Cherokee and Duncan's small silver SUV to Tallahassee to commit the armed burglary, the affidavit says.

While the others broke into the store, the teen and Duncan stayed with the cars to stay on lookout. After the burglary was done, the group drove to Thomasville, with all the stolen guns being transported in the Jeep.

The affidavit says once in Thomasville, the group split the stolen guns among themselves, with Cromartie directing the effort. The teen explained the heist was Cromartie's idea, so he felt he should get most of the guns and the nicest ones.

Investigators located the Jeep on April 26 at the Villa North Apartments in Thomasville. They discovered it belonged to the mother of Cromartie's child. According to the mother, Cromartie had used her car to drop her off for work on the evening of April 22. He was supposed to return it to her apartment, but two witnesses say they were at the apartment that night and Cromartie never came.

The owner of the car consented to a search, but no evidence was located. Swabs were taken from the interior of the car and will be submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis. Investigators noticed the car's passenger side taillight was broken, and that damage was consistent with the Jeep seen on surveillance footage from the night of the burglary.

During the final interview with the teen, he told investigators they could find the silver SUV at the Villa North Apartments. Investigators found the vehicle and its owner, who is a female friend of Duncan's, and she said she regularly let him use it.

The affidavit says she was upset Duncan didn't return her car to her on April 22 and April 23 because she missed a doctor's appointment during that time.

The woman consented to a search, but no evidence was found. However, the Acura SUV matched the vehicle seen on surveillance footage from the burglary scene.

When the teen was initially arrested by TCSO deputies, he gave written consent for his cell phone to be searched. The call log showed he made a phone call to Duncan's phone at the time the burglary was being committed. According to the affidavit, this fits the timeline and "roles" the teen described he and Duncan played in the burglary, which were lookout and driver.

Additionally, locations from the teen's phone showed it was outside of Kevin's during the burglary. It also showed a couple of short contacts to Duncan's phone directly after the heist happened.

"This would be consistent with [the teen] and Duncan traveling in two vehicles north back to Thomasville, Ga, but still communicating about the burglary," the affidavit said.

Investigators tried to interview Duncan multiple times on April 26, but they received intel that he fled the area after learning law enforcement was searching for him.

TCSO deputies arrested Cromartie on April 29 on a theft charge. On Monday, he was transferred to the Leon County Jail for the warrant of grand theft and burglary charges.

It is unclear at this point when exactly Duncan was arrested and taken to the Thomas County Jail; however, he was transferred to the Leon County Jail at the same time as Cromartie for the same charges.

